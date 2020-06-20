Comments
LOOMIS (CBS13) – A motorcyclist is dead after colliding into another vehicle in Loomis on Saturday, the California Highway Patrol Auburn said.
Authorities said the crash happened at around 5:20 p.m. when the motorcycle broadsided the vehicle as both were traveling northbound on El Monte Drive.
The motorcyclist, a male adult from Yuba City, was taken to the hospital where they died from their injuries, the CHP said. Their identity was not released.
The driver of the vehicle, an adult woman remained on the scene to cooperate with the police.
The CHP said drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors and no other injuries were reported.