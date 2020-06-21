STOCKTON (CBS13) – A suspected arrested after deputies responded to an alarm going off at a supermarket in Stockton is accused of hitting a K9 with a six-pack of beer, injuring the dog, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday evening.

The agency said the alarm went off at a La Superior in the 1500 block of Waterloo Road.

Upon deputies’ arrival to the parking lot, the suspect – identified as Arnold Stevenson, 34 – was spotted exiting the store with snacks and beer.

Authorities said K9 Max was released on Stevenson after the suspect threatened to throw bottles at the deputy.

After Max was hit by the six-pack, the dog suffered a cut over his eye but was able to hold onto Stevenson until he was arrested, deputies said. Max is said to be just fine.

Swipe for more photos.

k9 max 2 (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

k9 max (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

scene pic (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

stevenson mug (credit: San Joaquin Sheriff)

Stevenson was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail where he is facing several charges, including felony assault on a peace officer causing injury, felony burglary, resisting arrest and committing a burglary during a state of emergency.