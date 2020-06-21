Comments
SOUTH SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting early Sunday, the Sacramento Police Department said.
The department said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 12:45 a.m. in the area of Franklin Boulevard and Fruitridge Road and located a male victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity was not released.
Authorities said the events leading up to the victim’s death are under investigation and no information regarding a suspect or motive was released.
Any witnesses to the situation are asked to contact the Sacramento Police Department.