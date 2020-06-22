SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — For the first time since mid-March, behind-the-wheel drive tests will resume at the DMV this week with new protocols.

The tests are required for first-time driver license holders and commercial license applicants. All appointments that were canceled due to the pandemic will be automatically rescheduled. The DMV said it will take several weeks to complete the canceled tests and no new tests will be scheduled until the backlog is completed.

In an effort to expedite the testing process, the DMV is shortening the test route in many locations. Applicants will be required to wear a face covering and answer screening questions before their exam. Temperature checks will also be required in the coming weeks.

DMV examiners will wear face coverings and gloves and place plastic covers on the passenger seat and floorboard. The DMV is also requiring at least two windows to be rolled down for ventilation during the test.

If your permit has expired, the DMV said you will have to fill out a new online application before your visit and check-in 30 minutes before your appointment.