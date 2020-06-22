STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Two human cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Stanislaus County, officials said on Monday.

According to a release from the Stanislaus County Health Services Agency, two men were recently tested and confirmed to have the virus. Both of the men were not showing any symptoms of the potentially deadly disease.

The two cases are the first two confirmed West Nile Virus cases confirmed in Stanislaus County this season.

West Nile Virus often spreads to people and animals through mosquito bites. It’s a disease that sees an increase in cases come the summer months.

While most people will only develop symptoms like headache, fever and fatigue, less than 1 percent of cases could develop into more serious complications.

This season, health officials say at least 10 California counts have been confirmed with West Nile virus through testing of dead birds and mosquito samples.