SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are asking for help in finding a hit-and-run suspect that left a motorcyclist with major injuries on Tuesday.
The incident happened just after 5 p.m. near the intersection of Tallyho Drive and Avante Way.
According to California Highway Patrol’s East Sacramento division, a motorcycle was struck by a pickup truck. The truck took off and was last seen heading westbound on Kiefer Boulevard.
Officers say the motorcyclist suffered major injuries in the collision. The rider’s current condition is unclear.
Investigators believe the pickup was a white or silver, 80s-model Ford Ranger or similar single-cab truck.
Anyone with further information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact CHP.