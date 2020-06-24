  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:central valley, Eathquake, USGS

LONE PINE (CBS13) — A preliminary 5.8-magnitude quake that struck near Lone Pine in Inyo County was felt all the way to Central California on Wednesday.

According to the US Geological Survey, the quake hit a little after 10:30 a.m. PST.

It was centered in the Owens Valley and was originally registered as a 6.0-magnitude quake. It has since been downgraded to the 5.8.

The shake map shows people feeling the earthquake all the way to the Central Valley.

Some people all the way up to Stockton have reported feeling some shaking.

No damage or injuries have been reported yet.

More information to come.

  1. Carol Newnum says:
    June 24, 2020 at 11:21 am

    We felt it here in Exeter, California.

