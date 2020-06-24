Comments
SONORA (CBS13) — A 46-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning after reportedly swinging a set of nunchucks at a park, police said.
According to Sonora police, officers were dispatched to Heave for Kids Park on Greenly Road on reports of a man swinging nunchucks and causing a disturbance.
Officers found Joseph Worthington nearby at his residence and said he was in possession of nunchucks, which are illegal in California.
Worthington was arrested and booked in the Tuolumne County Jail on $10,000 bail.