Source Says At Least 4 Kings Players Have Tested Positive For COVID-19Forward Jabari Parker is one of at least four players who tested positive. Parker issued a statement Wednesday saying he tested positive in Chicago several days ago and has been self-isolating ever since.

State Could Withhold Money From CountiesAs part of the new budget deal, the state could withhold funds from counties if they do not follow coronavirus guidelines.

Evening Forecast - June 24, 2020Heat advisory is still in effect for much of the valley through Saturday.

Nonprofit Encouraging Families To BikeThis pedal-powered project wraps in July, but the group is already gearing up to create more bike-friendly zones in the near future.

Cal Expo Fireworks CanceledCal Expo has officially announced that this year's Fourth of July fireworks celebration has been canceled.

