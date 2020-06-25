SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The longtime radio voice of the Sacramento Kings will be taking over TV play-by-play duties for now, the team announced on Thursday.

Gary Gerould has been the Kings’ radio announcer for decades.

He takes over the spot vacated by Grant Napear, who abruptly resigned from the team earlier in June over controversial tweets regarding the Black Lives Matter movement.

The @SacramentoKings name @ggerould as interim tv play-by-play voice and @JasonRoss1140 as interim radio play-by-play voice for the remainder of the season. pic.twitter.com/5BegRvfXXJ — Marshall Harris (@mharrisonair) June 25, 2020

Known as the “G-Man,” Gerould has called over 2,700 games for the Kings in his 35 seasons with the team. He had already served a stint as Sacramento’s TV play-by-play announcer back in the mid-1990s, before Napear’s reign.

“G-Man is a true legend and has been the ‘Voice of the Kings’ on both radio and TV from the day the team arrived in Sacramento in 1985, so it is natural for him to assume this role through the rest of the season,” said Kings President of Business Operations John Rinehart in a statement.

If and when the NBA season starts back up again, and if the league follows through with the tournament proposal, Gerould will be calling the games from Orlando. Former Kings player Doug Christie will serve as the color analyst.

A formal search for the permanent TV play-by-play announcer gig will begin over the next coming months, the Kings say.