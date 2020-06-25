Comments
RANCHO CORDOVA (CBS13) — Detectives are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Rancho Cordova home on Thursday morning.
The incident happened along the 10400 block of White Rock Road.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded a little after 5 a.m. to investigate a report of an injured man in a home. The man was soon pronounced dead.
Investigators have not detailed the nature of the man’s injuries, but they say it is considered “unnatural.”
Homicide detectives are now interviewing witnesses and gathering other evidence.
No other information, including the man’s name, has been released at this point.