Comments
TRACY (CBS13) – The Tracy Police Department said 138 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated from a resident on Wednesday.
Authorities said the resident was selling aerial fireworks, which are illegal in the state. Their identity was not released.
“These types of fireworks are a danger to those who use them and present a very real threat of causing a fire,” the department said in a news release. “In San Joaquin County, there is a task force led by the District Attorney’s Office whose purpose it is to prosecute the use and sale of illegal fireworks.”
With the Fourth of July holiday approaching, the department encourages residents to report the use of illegal fireworks in the area.