Stockton News

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of a loaded stolen gun in Stockton.

The incident happened early Thursday evening. Stockton police say they stopped a person near Poplar and Madison streets and started searching his vehicle.

That’s when they found the stolen weapon.

William Potter, 24, was soon arrested. He is now facing weapon and gang charges.

