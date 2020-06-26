Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Police say they have arrested a man who was allegedly in possession of a loaded stolen gun in Stockton.
The incident happened early Thursday evening. Stockton police say they stopped a person near Poplar and Madison streets and started searching his vehicle.
On June 25, 2020, at 6:45 pm, officers conducted a checkout on a person in the area of Poplar Street and Madison Street. Officers searched his vehicle and located a loaded stolen firearm. Arrested was William Potter, 24, for weapon and gang charges.#KeepingStocktonSafe pic.twitter.com/KZ5P826ec4
— Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) June 26, 2020
That’s when they found the stolen weapon.
William Potter, 24, was soon arrested. He is now facing weapon and gang charges.