SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office issued a high winds warning in South Lake Tahoe after multiple paddle boarders and kayakers were blown away from shore toward the middle of the lake on Sunday.
Authorities said high winds could lead to potentially dangerous conditions and advise visitors to be cautious by checking weather conditions before entering the water.
The sheriff’s office released video of the sheriff’s marine unit venturing out onto the lake amid high winds and strong waves.
The sheriff’s office did not say how many people needed assistance in the water.
No injuries were reported by the agency.