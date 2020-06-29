Timeline of Terror: Over 4 Decades Of Golden State Killer On Eve Of Expected Guilty PleaThe charges accused East Area Rapist Joseph DeAngelo faces are all a part of what some are calling California's biggest criminal case ever, which goes back more than 40 years.

Colin Kaepernick Gets Netflix Original Series Based On His High School YearsNetflix announced a new dramatic series based on the high school years of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

Gov. Newsom Orders Bars In Several Counties, Including San Joaquin, To CloseAs some counties report rising coronavirus cases, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars in several California counties, including San Joaquin, to close Sunday.

Former Oakland Raiders Head Coach Joe Bugel Dies At 80Former Oakland Raiders head coach Joe Bugel, who is also regarded as one of the top offensive line coaches in NFL history, has died. He was 80.