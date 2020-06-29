  • CBS13On Air

TURLOCK (CBS13) — Netflix announced a new dramatic series based on the high school years of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

The new dramatic scripted series, named “Colin In Black & White” was announced on Monday.

Filmmaker Ava DuVernay and Kaepernick helmed the project.

Netflix’ synopsis for the series reads: “The series provides an introspective look at Kaepernick’s early life as a Black child growing up with a white adopted family and his journey to become a great quarterback while defining his identity. The series will focus on Kaepernick’s formative high school years, lending meaningful insight into the acts and experiences that led him to become the activist he is today.”

Kaepernick attended Pitman High School in Turlock and was a three-sport athlete. He went on to play college ball at the University of Nevada, Reno before eventually being drafted in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

According to reporting from IndieWire, the original series will stretch six episodes.

