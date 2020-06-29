  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Missing Person

11:13 p.m. Update: 

Authorities say the missing boy, Liam Sweezey, and his mother have been located. The CHP deactivated its Endangered Missing Advisory Monday night.

It’s unclear at this time where the pair was found.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a 12-year-old boy who is missing out of Aurora, Colorado.

An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Liam Sweezey in several California counties including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo, and Butte.

Local police say the 12-year-old was last seen on Friday at approximately 12:34 p.m. They believe he was taken by his mother, Nikki Sweezey.

Aurora Police say they are driving a blue 2010 Honda Fit, CO license plate BVV937. They say Nikki Sweeney is currently homeless and picked up her child from his home.

The mother and son were seen in Barstow, Calif. early Monday morning and left before police arrived.

