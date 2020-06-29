FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Two men are under arrest and a gun reported stolen out of Sacramento has been recovered after a traffic stop in Fairfield over the weekend.
The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Heath Drive and Dahlia Street.
Fairfield police say they pulled over a car for a vehicle code violation in that area. Officers soon developed probable cause to search the vehicle.
After a quick search, officers discovered a loaded handgun in the car. The weapon had been reported stolen out of Sacramento, police say.
Both people inside the car – 33-year-old Walnut Creek resident Julian Barkus and 33-year-old Antioch resident Dekeisha Lindsay – were arrested. They have been booked into Solano County Jail and are facing possession of a firearm, among other charges.