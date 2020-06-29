  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fairfield News, Sacramento News

FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Two men are under arrest and a gun reported stolen out of Sacramento has been recovered after a traffic stop in Fairfield over the weekend.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon at the intersection of Heath Drive and Dahlia Street.

Fairfield police say they pulled over a car for a vehicle code violation in that area. Officers soon developed probable cause to search the vehicle.

After a quick search, officers discovered a loaded handgun in the car. The weapon had been reported stolen out of Sacramento, police say.

Both people inside the car – 33-year-old Walnut Creek resident Julian Barkus and 33-year-old Antioch resident Dekeisha Lindsay – were arrested. They have been booked into Solano County Jail and are facing possession of a firearm, among other charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply