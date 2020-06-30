DAVIS (CBS13) — Firefighters are crediting a Good Samaritan for pulling a driver away from danger after a fiery crash in Davis on Tuesday morning.

The incident happened along eastbound Interstate 80 just east of the Richards Boulevard exit.

According to the City of Davis Fire Department, firefighters responded to the scene and found that a vehicle had been in an accident. It was also quickly going up in smoke.

Thanks to the quick work of a passerby, however, the driver was already pulled out of the car.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the flames and medics took the driver to the hospital.

Exactly what led up to the crash is still unclear.

The driver’s current condition was not stated.