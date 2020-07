'20-Under Might Not Win It If Greens Are Soft', Says Nick Faldo On Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club yielded plenty of low scores in the Rocket Mortgage Classic debut last year, even as Nate Lashley ran away with the trophy.

Oakland A's Looking To Fill Seats With Cardboard CutoutsThe Oakland Athletics might have some fans at home games after all. Well, sort of.

No River Cats, Ports Or Nuts Games This Year: MiLB Cancels 2020 SeasonBaseball's minor leagues canceled their seasons on Tuesday after Major League Baseball decided not to provide any players to its affiliated teams amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Detroit Golf Club Profile: Historic Course Faces Modern Game At Rocket Mortgage ClassicDetroit Golf Club dates back to the late 19th century, but the classic course, home to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, has hosted just one previous PGA Tour event.