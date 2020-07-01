SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Restaurants, movie theaters, zoos and museums are all being directed to close indoor operations again in many parts of California.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Wednesday that he was directing several sectors to close their indoor operations as coronavirus cases continue to spread at “alarming” rates.

The following sectors will be required to close indoor operations (in 19 CA counties listed in previous tweet):@CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/we1m8dINOy — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 1, 2020

The action will only impact businesses in the 19 counties already on the state’s watch list. That list includes Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano and Stanislaus counties.

As a result of the order, the following sectors are being ordered to cease indoor operations: restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, family entertainment centers, zoos and museums, and cardrooms.

The order goes into effect on Wednesday and will last for at least three weeks.

Sacramento County was added to the watch list after seeing a large spike in coronavirus hospitalizations.

#BREAKING @GavinNewsom: At the business level we want to encourage good behavior. When people put lives at risk — that's why we have rules; that's why we have regulations; that's why we have laws. @CBSSacramento — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 1, 2020

Earlier in the week, as the numbers continued to worse, several counties – including Sacramento – ordered bars to close. The state has made that order a part of Wednesday’s directives.

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, and an expected surge of people mingling, Newsom also announced that all parking facilities at state beaches in Southern California and the Bay Area will be closed.

The governor stressed that people need to take precautions, like social distancing and wearing a face covering, when planning their holiday weekend. Newsom noted that public health officials are seeing an increase in coronavirus transmissions related to family gatherings.

In just the past 24 hours, Newsom said 110 people in California had lost their life from coronavirus.