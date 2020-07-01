MODESTO (CBS13) — A 48-year-old man was arrested in Modesto Tuesday in connection to an indecent exposure case.

Police say the incident happened on Sunday in the Mattress Firm parking lot at 3900 Sisk Rd.

A 27-year-old woman who had stopped to buy cupcakes at a food truck said a man was standing outside her vehicle inappropriately touching himself and staring at her. The suspect reportedly also reached for her door.

Police say the woman was able to get a picture of the man and his license plate, which she provided to officers.

The suspect was identified as 48-year-old Michael Fireman. He was arrested Tuesday and booked in the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.

Officers said they have received several reports of indecent exposure involving a similar man and vehicle. They are now investigating to see if those reports are related.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Davis at 209-343-9173.