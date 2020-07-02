SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 17-year-old boy was killed in a south Sacramento shooting late Wednesday night.
Sacramento police say they responded to the 5500 block of Mack Road around 10:30 p.m. to investigate a report of shots fired and quickly found that a teenage boy had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound.
The teen was rushed to the hospital, but police say he was later pronounced dead.
Another 17-year-old believed to be the suspect was soon arrested. That teen has since been booked into Juvenile Hall and is facing homicide charges, police say.
Exactly what led up to the shooting is still unclear. The names of the victim and suspect have also not been released.
Any other possible witnesses are urged to contact detectives at (916) 808-5471.