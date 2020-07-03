YUBA CITY (CBS13) – The body of a second drowning victim from Elk Grove was located in the Feather River in Yuba City on Friday, the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office announced.

Four men were swimming in the river along River Front Park between the 10th and 5th street bridges on Tuesday when two of the men were swept underwater, investigators said.

One of the men, Mohammad Walid Shams, 23, was located and pulled out of the water by one of the other men and taken to the hospital due to not breathing, investigators said. He was later pronounced dead.

Authorities said the body of the second victim, Nawid Alokozay, 27, was not located until Friday morning just before 8:30 south of the 5th street bridge. Alokozay was pronounced dead at the scene.