SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Reopening is being scaled back in several more counties as the coronavirus infection rate continues to rise in California, the governor announced on Monday.

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that counties on the state’s watch list would be hitting the “dimmer switch” as public health officials started tracking a spike in coronavirus cases.

While more testing is being done, officials say the infection rate is also starting to inch up.

NEW: #COVID19 cases continue to spread at alarming rates in some CA counties. CA is now asking Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey & San Diego to close indoor operations for: -Restaurants

-Wineries

-Movie theaters

-Zoos, museums

-Cardrooms Bars must close ALL operations. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 6, 2020

On Monday, Newsom announced that Colusa, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey and San Diego counties are now being directed to toggle back.

The reopening rollback means that restaurants, wineries, movie theaters, zoos, museums and card rooms are being ordered to close indoor operations. Bars are also being directed to close all operations.

Newsom noted that 24 more people died from coronavirus in California over the holiday weekend.