Muirfield Village Golf Club Profile: Jack Nicklaus's 'Total Vision' Muirfield Village Golf Club, designed by Jack Nicklaus and host of this year's Workday Charity Open and Memorial Tournament, remains a PGA Tour favorite.

Turf Battle: Hughson Leaders Make Baseball Field Unplayable After Bay Area Teams Seen PlayingSummer baseball is on pause in California since coronavirus hit but that didn’t stop a couple of Bay Area teams from traveling all the way to Stanislaus County to play ball.