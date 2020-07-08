Lawsuit Filed Against 1928 Sacramento OrdinanceA decades-old Sacramento ordinance is in question after a lawsuit was filed against the city.

9 hours ago

Bay Area Doctor Killed In Shooting While Off-Roading With Teenage Son; Suspect Reportedly Shot Two OthersOver the weekend, a Bay Area doctor was shot to death while off-roading with his teenage son in the Sierra. Deputies said that doctor, Ari Gershman, was one of three people shot in the same area by a suspect with no clear motive.

9 hours ago

Dr. Michael Drake Is UC's First Black PresidentDr. Michael Drake was chosen Tuesday to be president of the University of California, the first Black leader in the system's 150-year history.

9 hours ago

Officials Increasing Enforcement Of Public Health Order In Yolo CountyYolo County businesses not following public health orders could face up to a $10,000 fine. The county's Board of Supervisors adopted an urgency ordinance Tuesday allowing for enforcement of penalties for violating orders.

9 hours ago

Pilot Killed In South Lake Tahoe CrashA pilot is dead and his passenger is recovering after a small plane crash in Meyers.

9 hours ago