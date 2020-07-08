Comments
STOCKTON (CBS13) — Stockton police arrested a man Wednesday morning for allegedly throwing bleach on a woman and resisting arrest.
Police say the incident happened around 9:10 a.m. in the 6400 block of West Lane. According to the incident report, the victim was in an argument with the suspect, 30-year-old Tony Yang. During the argument, Yang allegedly threw bleach on the woman.
After police arrived at the scene, Yang reportedly resisted arrest and was found to be in possession of nunchucks.
Yang was arrested on assault with a caustic chemical, weapons, and resisting arrest charges.