‘The A’s Are Loaded Top To Bottom,’ Says CBS San Francisco's Dennis O’DonnellCBS San Francisco's Dennis O’Donnell looks at the A's and Giants' chances against the AL and NL West in a 60-game season.

'Always Fun To Play As Part Of A Team': Taylor Fritz On Joining Philadelphia Freedoms, World Team Tennis For 2020 SeasonWorld Team Tennis kicks off its 2020 season starting this weekend July 12 and top American men's player Taylor Fritz is looking forward to having some fun with the team events.

CBS Now Home To UEFA Champions League, Other UEFA Competitions Beginning In AugustThe network and its digital streaming platform CBS All Access will now air all UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League matches beginning in August.

Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox Welcoming Fans Back Into Stadium For GamesThe Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox are welcoming a limited number of fans back despite the area not being approved for phase 4 reopening.