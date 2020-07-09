PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Placer County may be forced to shut down indoor dining due to an increase in coronavirus hospitalizations.

The county was placed on the state’s COVID-19 Monitoring List Thursday. If the county is on the list for three consecutive days, some businesses, such as dine-in restaurants and bars, will be required to close for at least three weeks.

Neighboring counties, including Sacramento and Yolo, have already closed down some businesses or moved to outdoor operations. Affected businesses include dine-in restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, family entertainment centers, movie theaters, zoos and museums, and cardrooms.

As of Thursday evening, the county has reported 993 cases and 11 deaths. According to the state, the county has had a 36.4% change in 3-day average COVID-19 positive hospitalized patients, exceeding the 10% threshold.

Yuba and Sutter counties were also added to the monitoring list Thursday.