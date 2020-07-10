LINCOLN (CBS13) — Officers say they have arrested a woman in Lincoln who was found with a stash of items stolen from local home improvement stores that she was allegedly trying to fraudulently return for cash.

Lincoln police say officers happened upon a car near the Lowe’s store late Thursday morning that had its windows rolled down with keys still in the ignition.

Officers also noticed that several brand new items commonly bought from home improvement stores were also inside the car.

Soon enough, the woman who the car was registered to – 33-year-old West Sacramento resident Jacqueline Navas – walked up pushing a shopping cart with more brand new goods inside.

Navas allegedly told the officers that she had come from the casino and was returning some items she had bought.

Her bag was then searched, with officers discovering two identification cards, several Lowe’s gift cards, and tools that used to remove security devices. Police say Navas also had an active warrant out for her arrest.

Navas was arrested and more contraband was discovered in her car, police say.

Investigators believe Navas was working with other suspects who had stolen brand new items for local home improvement stores. She would then try to return the items to get cash.

No information about the other suspects has been released.

Navas was booked into South Placer Jail and is facing several theft-related charges.