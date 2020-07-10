NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – Authorities have identified the man who was shot and killed at a North Highlands store over the weekend as 40-year-old Larry Darnell Lewis of North Highlands.

Eugene Pratt, 53, has been arrested in connection with Lewis’ shooting.

Pratt was inside a convenience store in the 4900 block of Watt Avenue in the early hours of Sunday morning when he allegedly had an altercation with Lewis, according to a statement from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

Pratt then reportedly left the store and returned around 1:15 a.m. and shot Lewis multiple times.

Deputies arrived at the store and found a security guard giving first aid to the victim. Paramedics took the victim to the hospital where the victim was pronounced dead.

Deputies say the security guard shot Pratt during the incident. He was treated at a local hospital and arrested.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at http://www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).