SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California is taking a big step backwards and ordering many sectors to across the state to close again as coronavirus cases spike.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the state was seeing concerning increases in hospitalizations and coronavirus patients in intensive care units.

#BREAKING ALL counties in California ordered to close INDOOR operations in these sectors: restaurants, wineries and tasting rooms, movie theaters, entertainment centers, zoos, museums, cardrooms. ALL BARS must close. @CBSSacramento pic.twitter.com/XJfthRMtH3 — Dina Kupfer (@DinaKupfer) July 13, 2020

Due to the rising numbers, Newsom ordered that bars all across the state must close. Previously, only bars in counties on the state’s watch list were ordered to close. However, on Monday, that mandate came to all 58 counties.

Indoor dining, wineries, movie theaters, entertainment centers, zoos, museums and cardamoms must close in across California as well.

According to the governor’s office, the closures will remain in effect “until the State Public Health Officer determines it is appropriate to modify the order based on public health conditions.”

NEW: As #COVID19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, 30 counties will now be required to CLOSE INDOOR OPERATIONS for: -Fitness Centers

-Places of Worship

-Offices for Non-Critical Sectors

-Personal Care Services

-Hair Salons and Barbershops

-Malls — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) July 13, 2020

More restrictions will be in place for the now 30 counties that are on the state’s watch list. In those counties, the following activities are being ordered to close their indoor operations: fitness centers, places of worship, non-critical offices, personal care services, hair salons, barbershops and malls.

Many counties in Northern California are on that watch list, including: Colusa, Contra Costa, Fresno, Glenn, Madera, Marin, Merced, Monterey, Napa, Placer, Sacramento, San Joaquin, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba.

Newsom stressed that people should remember that the coronavirus will not be going away anytime soon until there is a vaccine or effective therapy.