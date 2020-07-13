FOLSOM (CBS13) — An inmate reportedly stabbed two correctional officers at California State Prison, Sacramento Monday morning.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) is investigating the incident as an attempted homicide. According to officials, the incident happened just after 11 a.m. Monday as officers released inmates into a yard for recreation.

Inmate Michael Harris reportedly used a seven-inch-long “inmate-manufactured weapon” to stab an officer in the head and neck as he was being scanned with a metal detector. A second officer was also stabbed in the right tricep, according to officials.

Both officers were taken to an area hospital for treatment and one was released after. CDCR said the condition of other officers is unknown but is “not believed to be life-threatening.” A third officer was reportedly also injured and taken to an area hospital for a hand injury.

The inmate, Harris, was also taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries he sustained during the incident. He has been at the prison since 2009 and is serving a life sentence for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and intentional discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury or death.

Harris will be placed in “segregated housing” as officials investigate the incident.