Search On For Camper Missing Since June In Sierra National ForestA search and rescue team is looking for a 54-year-old woman who mysteriously vanished on a solo camping trip at the Sierra National Forest.

100,000 Mail-In Votes Went Uncounted In California's PrimaryMore than 100,000 mail-in ballots were rejected by California election officials during the March presidential primary, according to data obtained by The Associated Press that highlights a glaring gap in the state's effort to ensure every vote is counted.

Dental Patients Pay Price For PPE As Supplies Run ThinA dental appointment looks a lot different right now with dentists covered up from head to toe to protect themselves and their patients from COVID-19. But with supplies thin, all that gear comes at a high cost and you could end up paying an extra fee on your next trip to the dentist's office.

Galt Mother Counts Blessings After Daughter, Others Safely Escape USS Bonhomme Richard Fire In San DiegoA Galt mother is counting her blessings along with other military families after learning their loved ones were safe after a US Navy ship caught fire in an explosion in San Diego on Sunday.