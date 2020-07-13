Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A SacRT bus driver has tested positive for coronavirus, officials say.
SacRT says they learned about the positive test on Sunday. It’s the first case of one of their front-line employees testing positive since the start of the pandemic, the transit service says.
The driver had started feeling ill and got tested on July 8, SacRT says.
It’s unclear where the employee contracted the virus. The transit service notes that all employees have their temperatures checked before each work shift and both drivers and riders are required to wear masks.
SacRT credits those requirements and other safety practices with preventing front line employees from contracting the virus until now.