VACAVILLE (CBS13) – Evacuations were ordered in a four-alarm fire burning near Vacaville on Thursday night, the Vacaville Fire Protection District said.
Fire officials said the 10-acre Pleasants Fire is burning in the area of Pleasants Valley Road and Quail Canyon Road near Highway 128.
Evacuations were issued for Digger Pine Ridge. The Vacaville Fire District said Pleasants Valley Road was closed Thursday night.
No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire remains is unknown at this time.
