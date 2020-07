SOUTH NATOMAS (CBS13) — Crews knocked down a reported fire in South Natomas Thursday afternoon.

Dark smoke from the fire could be seen in the Sacramento area around 4 p.m. The reported structure fire burned in the 2800 block of Wiese Way, north of West El Camino Ave. and east of Truxel Road.

CBS13 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as we get more information.