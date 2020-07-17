Comments
CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — A wrong-way driver crashed into another vehicle on Greenback Lane Friday night, police said.
According to Citrus Heights police, the crash was reported around 8 p.m. Friday. Police say a vehicle was driving the wrong way in the eastbound lanes of Greenback Lane and struck another driver at Fountain Square Drive.
All lanes of Greenback Lane between Brooktree Drive and San Juan Avenue were closed as police investigated the crash.
The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to an area hospital, police said. The driver was also transported to a hospital.
Police are investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in this crash.