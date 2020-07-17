  • CBS13On Air

By Richie Ramos
Filed Under:Roseville News, Verizon Wireless

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Authorities responding to reports of a disturbance at a Verizon store arrested a woman who is accused of refusing to wear a mask, urinating in the store and was linked to a theft at a nearby business, the Roseville Police Department said on Friday.

The scene was at the Verizon store along Galleria Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

The department said officers were investigating reports of a theft at a business near Verizon and determined the woman was the same suspect

Roseville police said several items previously stolen from that nearby business were located in the woman’s vehicle. Police said she faces a charge of grand theft.

Her identity and further details regarding the investigation have not yet been released.

We will update you on this story as new information becomes available.

