SUTTER COUNTY (CBS13) – There is now an elevated risk of West Nile Virus in Sutter County after a second sample of mosquitoes has tested positive, the Sutter-Yuba Mosquito and Vector Control District announced on Friday.

“If you’re going to be outside anywhere in Yuba and Sutter Counties when mosquitoes are active, please don’t take any chances and protect yourself by applying a good mosquito repellent and by wearing long sleeves and pants at dawn and dusk when mosquito activity is high,” said Stephen Abshier, District Manager.

The organization said, “staff will continue to aggressively target adult and larval stages of mosquitoes.”

Truck-mounted foggers designed to reduce adult mosquito populations will be used in areas experiencing high virus activity, the district said. Spraying will be done twice a week in Live Oak and the Shanghai Bend area in Yuba City and additional treatments are planned for Monday evenings.

The district also said aircrafts will continue to treat agricultural areas west of Yuba City, north of Marysville, south of Olivehurst and east of Plumas Lake with spray missions after dusk on any day of the week.