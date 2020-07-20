SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) — An 18-year-old Tracy man has been arrested in connection to the killing of a 16-year-old girl, authorities say.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office says, early Sunday morning, a fisherman called them to report a suspicious person near Finck Road, west of S. Tracy Boulevard. The suspicious person was reportedly bloody and walking in the middle of the road.

A California Highway Patrol officer that was in the area soon spotted a man in a car that looked like it had been in a crash.

The man told the officer that there was a seriously injured girl just up the road.

Deputies soon found the girl and discovered that she had gunshot wounds. First aid was immediately started, but the girl was later pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

After an investigation, the suspicious man first encountered by the officer – identified now as 18-year-old Tracy resident Gustavo Miguel Enriquez – was arrested.

Enriquez has been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and is facing a homicide charge.

Exactly what led up to the girl – whose name is not being released at this time – being shot is unclear. Any other possible witnesses are being urged to contact detectives at (209) 468-4433.