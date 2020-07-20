SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY (CBS13) – The San Joaquin County Office of Emergency Services announced Monday that intensive care units in the county are operating at 132% capacity while hospitals are operating at 76% capacity.

Those numbers mean 131 ICU beds and 746 total hospital beds are being used as of Monday. Of those ICU beds, 80, or 61%, are being used by COVID-19 patients. Of the 746 hospital beds, 236, or 32%, are being used for coronavirus-positive patients.

The county OES listed statistics for the various hospitals within the county.

At Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, 91 hospital beds are in use with COVID-19 patients using 42 of those. Of the 12 ICU beds in use, all are being used for COVID-19 patients. Over at Dameron Hospital Association, 30 of 61 hospital beds in use are taken by coronavirus patients and 5 of 7 ICU beds are being used by coronavirus patients.

Doctors Hospital of Manteca reported 6 of 44 hospital beds and 2 of 9 ICU beds are being used by coronavirus patients. Kaiser Foundation Hospital of Manteca reported 14 of 23 hospital beds and 5 of 6 ICU beds are being used by coronavirus patients.

At San Joaquin General Hospital, 36 of 170 hospital beds and 12 of 22 ICU beds are being used for treating COVID-19 patients.

St. Joseph’s Medical Center reported that 94 of 320 hospital beds and 39 of 67 ICU beds are taken by coronavirus patients. Sutter Tracy Community Hospital 14 of 37 hospital beds and 5 of 8 ICU beds are being used by coronavirus patients.

San Joaquin County reported 502 new positive cases on Monday, bringing the total number of infected over the course of the pandemic to 8,321.