SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office released the names of two suspects who are accused of killing a man in Arden and leading officers on a pursuit last week.
The sheriff’s office says 32-year-old Mateitalo Fifita and 36-year-old Raymond Munoz were arrested in connection to the homicide on July 12. Both suspects were booked in the Sacramento County jail.
Fifita and Munoz were detained last Sunday after reportedly leading authorities on a pursuit after a man was found dead in the 3500 block of San Ysidro Way.
The victim, 65-year-old Antonios Xirouhakis, was found with major trauma to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene.