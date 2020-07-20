WOODLAND (CBS13) – A Woodland man has been indicted in the fentanyl-overdose death of another city resident in February and the distribution of fentanyl on two separate occasions after the death, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced on Monday.

Joshua Cabanillas, 20, is accused of distributing fentanyl-laced pills designed to look like pharmacy-grade oxycodone hydrochloride 30 mg pills.

The Department of Justice Eastern District Of California said Sacramento residents Gregory Tabarez, 22, and Joseph Elijah Cuaron, 20, were also charged with allegedly distributing the pills alongside Cabanillas.

Officials said that authorities arrested Cabanillas on May 15 after the three men met “to distribute an additional 1,000 counterfeit blue “M30” pills containing fentanyl.”

Cabanillas faces a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison and a maximum of life if convicted in the overdose death. All three men face a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy and distribution of fentanyl.