AUBURN (CBS13) — Crews worked quickly to rescue a family of four who got stranded in the Middle Fork of the American River on Monday evening.
Rescuers found the family just below No Hands Bridge in the Auburn State Recreation Area.
Exactly why the family got stranded is unclear.
With the help of members of the Placer County Water Rescue Team, Auburn City Fire, California State Parks, El Dorado County Fire Protection District and American Medical Response, the family was guided to a shallow water crossing.
From there, a rescue boat was able to ferry the family to safety.
No one was hurt in the incident, Cal Fire says.
I’ll tell you why the family got stranded… They did not heed the many large electronic signs that warn visitors that the river is prone to rise without notice. The Oxbow Reservoir releases water each day during rafting season from approx. 45 miles upstream. It causes the confluence area to rise as much as 6 feet in a short amount of time in the mid-afternoon. This important factoid should have been included in this story.