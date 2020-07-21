MODESTO (CBS13) — Stockton and Modesto have again been ranked as among the least educated cities in the US.

On Monday, WalletHub released its 2020 ranking of Most & Least Educated Cities in America. A couple of Northern California cities – grouped together as San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara and San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward – placed within the top five.

However, for another year in a row, Stockton and Modesto were ranked near the very bottom of the list.

Stockton (which was grouped with Lodi on the list) found itself as number 144 out of 150, while Modesto was two spots lower.

Modesto’s low overall rank also revealed poor scores in contributing metrics like lowest percentage of bachelor’s degree holders. Further, the 2020 study also found that Modesto had the largest racial education gap of all 150 cities.

Both Stockton and Modesto’s overall ranks were unchanged from the 2019 version of WalletHub’s study.

The Sacramento-Roseville-Arden Arcade area was again ranked in the upper third of cities at number 50 in the 2020 study. However, this marked one spot down for the area from the 2019 study.