ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Detectives say a man has been arrested after a nearly year-long investigation for allegedly trying to meet a minor for sex in Roseville.
Roseville police say undercover detectives had been communicating with the suspect – 53-year-old Joseph Vossen – over social media for the past 11 months. In that time, Vossen had allegedly continued an explicit conversation with a person he thought was a minor.
On July 8, Vossen showed up at a hotel along Harding Boulevard thinking he was going to meet up with a minor. Instead, he was met by detectives and arrested.
Voseen has since been booked into jail and is now facing charges of arranging to meet a minor for a lewd purpose, contacting a minor for sexual purposes, as well as several other related charges.