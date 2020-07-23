WOODLAND (CBS13) — Idaho State Patrol arrested a suspect Wednesday in connection to the 2011 homicide of Gabriel Villareal Ibarra in Woodland.
In a press release, the Woodland Police Department said 35-year-old Jose Luis Gomez Arreola was arrested in Idaho. Arreloa is accused of fatally shooting Gabriel Ibarra in the early morning hours of March 6, 2011.
The shooting happened at 534 Bush Street, the former home of La Finca de Rivera Restaurant, police said. Investigators believe there was a fight between various parties outside of the bar around 2 a.m. During the fight, Arreola allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Ibarra and another man before firing several rounds toward the crowd. He reportedly left the scene before officers arrived.
Woodland police secured an arrest warrant for Arreola in 2015. He was contacted by the Idaho State Patrol and arrested for the warrant Wednesday.
The department is looking into the process of extradition to bring Arreola back to Yolo County.