SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — At least 12 people who work for the Sacramento County Department of Child, Family and Adult Services have tested positive for coronavirus.
In a department email obtained by CBS13, DCFAS leadership said there are 12 confirmed cases among employees. Some of the employees have reportedly been teleworking since March or April, while others were at work and “immediate actions were taken upon notification to supervisors.”
According to the DCFAS email, 11 employees are awaiting COVID-19 test results while they are quarantined at home.
Four buildings, including OB-3, Granite Regional Park, Business Park, and IHSS Public Authority, are affected. It appears the buildings have remained open at this time.
DCFAS employees are required to wear face masks and practice social distancing at the office, the email stated. Additionally, employees are required to take their temperature before coming to work and not enter a county building if they are experiencing symptoms.
As of Friday, Sacramento County had reported 8,554 coronavirus cases and 103 deaths.