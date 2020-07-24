SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A woman is under arrest for allegedly lighting a dog on fire in Sacramento County.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says 56-year-old Petra Gabriel and her sister had dogs that got into a scuffle earlier in July. Detectives say the dogs were quickly separated, but Petra allegedly then sprayed some sort of accelerant on one of the dogs then lit him on fire.

A brindle pit bull named Doody, deputies say the dog may possibly lose both eyes and an ear from the burns.

Doody, who has now been renamed Phoenix, is now in the care of animal control.

On Thursday, detectives say a $500,000 arrest warrant was obtained against Gabriel and she was taken into custody.

Gabriel is now facing animal cruelty and arson charges. According to the Sacramento County Main Jail booking logs, she also had warrants out for her arrest on suspicion of DUI and possession of narcotics charges.