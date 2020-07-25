SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The Crest Theatre is feeling the love after getting vandalized earlier in the week.

Vandals spray-painted graffiti on the historic theatre and broke the security gate before also shattering the front door.

All the damage left the theater community heartbroken. But people opened their wallets to help and less than 24 hours later, they donated enough money to fix all the damage.

“It’s pretty humbling to see this response from Sacramento to our need. It was more than I could have ever dreamed of,” said Robert Alvis, The Crest Theatre General Manager.

People donated nearly $28,000 – well above their goal to raise $20,000.

They plan to put the money left over after the repairs toward operational costs to help them get through the pandemic.